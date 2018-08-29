Emcor Group Inc (EME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,434 shares of company stock worth $3,166,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,931,000 after purchasing an additional 202,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 139,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 128,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,668,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. 249,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

