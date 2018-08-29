Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.