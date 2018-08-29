Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,129 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,926,000 after purchasing an additional 438,040 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morningstar set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.