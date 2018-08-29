Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,000 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,661 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,346,000 after acquiring an additional 681,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 557,223 shares during the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Centene by 678.4% in the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,572,000 after acquiring an additional 453,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,698,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

