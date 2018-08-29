Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,972 shares of company stock worth $5,824,358 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.