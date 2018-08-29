Endava (DAVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endava (NYSE: DAVA) recently:

8/22/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Endava is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,104. Endava PLC – has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endava PLC - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava PLC - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.