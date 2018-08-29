Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Buys 39,400 Shares

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris purchased 39,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$760,814.00.

TSE:EDV opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$26.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

