Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $180,000 Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 446.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,652 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 2.46%. equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

