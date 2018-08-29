Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $167,000 in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of DSP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen started coverage on DSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 39,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $464,501.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

