Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 945,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 132,107 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 million. sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

