Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $148,000 Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFR stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFR. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Santander cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

