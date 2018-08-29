Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $78,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $333,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after buying an additional 10,360,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 9,817,521 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,256,000 after buying an additional 8,432,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after buying an additional 4,777,192 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

