Entravision Communication Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,496 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 142 put options.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 31.54%. Entravision Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 50,374 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $274,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 35,724 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $187,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at $15,807,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 654,928 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,394,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 475,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.