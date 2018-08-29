Entravision Communication Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,496 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other Entravision Communication news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 50,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $274,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 35,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $187,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 266.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 41.6% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

