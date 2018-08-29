Envestnet Inc (ENV) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $216,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $592,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,082. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

