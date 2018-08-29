ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 27,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $2,637,968.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,653.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $4,691,852. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

PLUS opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.55 million. research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.