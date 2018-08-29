EPR Properties (EPR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2289564047207 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.