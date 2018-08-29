EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Receives $63.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

EQT Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 498,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,949. EQT Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,684 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

