Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$756.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$157.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$178.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$49.31 on Monday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$40.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.67.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.07, for a total transaction of C$7,203,360.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total transaction of C$2,058,854.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

