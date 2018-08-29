Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 29th (ADSK, AMRN, ARRY, ASTE, ATVI, AVEO, AVGO, AXGN, BDEV, CBAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 29th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 634 ($8.18) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 530 ($6.84).

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.