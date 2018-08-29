EquiTrader (EQT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, EquiTrader has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $877,742.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00876412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002783 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010487 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013355 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,111,586 coins and its circulating supply is 11,011,586 coins. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.