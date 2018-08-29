ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6,490.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00284500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00158253 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036657 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

