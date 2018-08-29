Eric L. Mattson Sells 11,112 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stock

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NOV opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

