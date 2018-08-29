Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity Company Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8413880691542 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

ERIE opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a one year low of $106.63 and a one year high of $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.02 million. analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 8th. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

In other Erie Indemnity Company Class A news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,229.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,688.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

