Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ERYP stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.52. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

