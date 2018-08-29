Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Escalade alerts:

ESCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Escalade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Escalade stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216. The firm has a market cap of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.01. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Escalade by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Escalade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.