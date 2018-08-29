Esports Token (EST) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

Esports Token (CURRENCY:EST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Esports Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $254,722.00 worth of Esports Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Esports Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Esports Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00285495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00158071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036446 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Esports Token

Esports Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Esports Token’s official Twitter account is @esports_chain. The official website for Esports Token is esportschain.org.

Esports Token Token Trading

Esports Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esports Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esports Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Esports Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

