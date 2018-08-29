Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Receives $49.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.48.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,949. Essent Group has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

