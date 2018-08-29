Essex Property Trust (ESS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2151736898155 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

ESS stock opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

