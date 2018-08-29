Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 266,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

