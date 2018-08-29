ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 1.9% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $58,169.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003686 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.02660477 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005042 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,800,713 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

