Express Scripts (ESRX) PT Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ESRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

ESRX opened at $88.09 on Monday. Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

