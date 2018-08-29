Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post $319.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.42 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $180.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.15 million.

XOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

