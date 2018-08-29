Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 534,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 60,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

