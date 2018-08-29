F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,853.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $5,972,820. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.65.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.