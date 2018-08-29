Fastcoin (FST) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Fastcoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $232,897.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002798 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003663 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

About Fastcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

