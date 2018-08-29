Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,012 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.9% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,811,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

