FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 104.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 690,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,816 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 613,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,260 shares of company stock valued at $517,893 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

