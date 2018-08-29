FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $264.36 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.