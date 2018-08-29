FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate (RWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate during the second quarter worth $540,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,175,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

About SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

