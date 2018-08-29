Federated Investors Inc. PA Invests $97.33 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,507,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,334,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 2.85% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,456,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,856,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,308,000.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.14.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.