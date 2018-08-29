Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,903,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,477,000 after purchasing an additional 980,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,285,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after purchasing an additional 648,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.30 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

