Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $694,000 in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stock

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,721,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,166,000 after buying an additional 237,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,652,000 after purchasing an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,357 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 608,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

