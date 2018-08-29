Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes $959,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $39,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $6,240,939,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $214.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

