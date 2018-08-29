Ferrari (RACE) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Ferrari has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.46 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 17.18%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.8% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.