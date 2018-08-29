Ferro Co. (FOE) Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,360 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Ferro worth $93,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 36.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Ferro by 39.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Ferro by 56.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 30,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

