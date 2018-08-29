Financial Analysis: Workhorse Group (WKHS) versus The Competition

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is one of 33 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Workhorse Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Workhorse Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workhorse Group Competitors 521 1422 1738 114 2.38

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 381.10%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million -$41.21 million -0.89 Workhorse Group Competitors $62.45 billion $3.07 billion 14.07

Workhorse Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% Workhorse Group Competitors -13.05% -53.44% -5.20%

Summary

Workhorse Group peers beat Workhorse Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

