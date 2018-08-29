Financial Contrast: Terra Nitrogen (TNH) and Syngenta (SYT)

Terra Nitrogen (NYSE: SYT) and Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terra Nitrogen and Syngenta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Nitrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Syngenta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Terra Nitrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Terra Nitrogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Terra Nitrogen pays an annual dividend of $8.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Syngenta does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Nitrogen and Syngenta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Nitrogen $397.20 million 3.91 $153.90 million N/A N/A Syngenta $12.79 billion 3.36 $1.18 billion N/A N/A

Syngenta has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Nitrogen.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Nitrogen and Syngenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Nitrogen 38.75% 41.57% 38.41% Syngenta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terra Nitrogen beats Syngenta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Nitrogen

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers. For the year ended December 31, 2016, it had sold 2.2 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers. The Company has production facility, in Verdigris, Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2016, it had two ammonia plants, two nitric acid plants and two UAN plants. The Company conducts its operations through an operating partnership, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership (TNLP). Terra Nitrogen GP Inc. is the general partner of both TNCLP and TNLP and owns a 0.025% general partner interest in each of TNCLP and TNLP. The General Partner is an indirect subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nitrogen products.

About Syngenta

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products. It operates in four geographic regions: Europe, Africa and Middle East; North America; Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It also operates the Crop Protection and Seeds businesses, and the global Lawn and Garden business. Syngenta has a range of selective herbicides that control grasses and broad-leaved weeds and are applicable to various crops. Syngenta has a range of Fungicides that prevent and cure fungal plant diseases. In addition, Syngenta has a range of biologicals into its portfolio in various countries, including the brands QUANTIS, ISABION and SAKALIA.

