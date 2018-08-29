Financial Review: AGNC Investment (AGNC) & Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

AGNC Investment (NYSE: IRT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $769.00 million 12.00 $771.00 million $2.46 7.85 Independence Realty Trust $160.50 million 5.65 $30.20 million $0.73 14.16

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $19.15, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 134.01% 11.69% 1.39% Independence Realty Trust 8.19% 2.24% 0.95%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. AGNC Investment pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

