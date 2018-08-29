Financial Review: FTD Companies (FTD) and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock (SING)

FTD Companies (OTCMKTS: SING) and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of FTD Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FTD Companies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTD Companies and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39% SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTD Companies and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00 SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTD Companies presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.94%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTD Companies and SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.10 -$234.04 million $0.45 8.24 SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTD Companies.

Summary

SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock beats FTD Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About SinglePoint, Inc. Common Stock

SinglePoint, Inc., a technology and acquisition company, provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, and block chain solutions in the United States. The company offers mobile Web checkout gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card. It also provides windshield replacement services; sells hemp products through SingleSeed.com; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through retail and online stores. SinglePoint, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

